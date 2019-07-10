Watch drone footage of damaged home on Bayou St. John

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Heavy winds and torrential rain nearly flattened a home along Bayou St. John today.

Somewhere between six and eight inches of rain fell on the New Orleans metro area within about two hours as severe weather moved across the area.

Widespread flooding was reported across Metairie, Mid City, the CBD, and many more areas.

Multiple waterspouts were spotted on Lake Pontchartrain, and at least one is thought to have made landfall and become a tornado.

