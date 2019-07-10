× Thibodeaux woman dies in multi-Vehicle crash

RACELAND, LA.- Shortly before 10:00 am on July 9, 2019, Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a fatal crash on LA Hwy 1 at Four Point Dr. in Lafourche Parish.

The crash took the life of 78-year-old Donna Pelcha of Thibodaux.

The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Pelcha was stopped on LA Hwy 1 in a 2003 Mitsubishi Montero. At the same time, 33-year-old Luis Berrios of New Orleans was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 1 in a 2019 Kenworth truck.

For unknown reasons, Berrios failed to stop and his vehicle struck the rear of the Mitsubishi.

The impact caused the Mitsubishi to strike a pickup truck, and the Kenworth to roll onto its side.

Pelcha was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to injuries received in the crash.

Restraint use on her part is unknown, but impairment is not considered a factor.

Berrios suffered minor injuries.

Restraint use and impairment on his part is unknown at this time, and a toxicology sample is pending.

Berrios was cited for Careless operation, and further charges may be pending as this investigation continues.

There is no further information at this time.