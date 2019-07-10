× Schools closing ahead of tropical storm

NEW ORLEANS – Schools- and school activities like summer camps– are being cancelled ahead of the tropical storm.

All schools and offices of the Lafourche Parish School Baord will be closed tomorrow (Thursday, July 11.)

All Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of New Orleans will be closed on Friday in Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, and St. John the Baptist Parishes.

The Archdiocese says the possibility of closures tomorrow (Thursday) will be made at the discretion of individual schools, and parents are encouraged to check email and site websites for updated information.