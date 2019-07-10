Saving souls. Saving time. One priest in the express lane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISONVILLE, La - No greater love in Louisiana.

No greater than mid-week, 8 o'clock in the morning mass.

In Madisonville, Catholics come to Saint Anselm Catholic Church.

That's where Father Frank Giroir gives the word of God.

WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood says bringing the Bible to believers takes time. Anybody who goes knows a mass can push past, sometimes way past an hour.

That's until until Father Frank puts the pedal to the metal.

Shifting the faithful into fast forward.

And that's earned Father Frank a new name.

They call him 45-minute Frank.

That's because Father Frank crosses the finish line for his mass in 45 minutes.

Or less.

No time for napping.

No time for talking.

No time for texting.

Father Frank's speedy service doubled church membership and quadrupled the collection plate.

In the express lane of communion and prayer, so far, no confessions of complaints.

Fasten your seatbelt, 45-minute Frank is behind the wheel.

He's headed toward Heaven.

With no sign of a speed limit.