× RTA suspends ferry and riverfront services due to potentially severe weather

NEW ORLEANS- Due to the potential impact of Invest-92L and rising river levels, the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority will suspend all ferry service until further notice.

In addition, the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority will begin closing all river gates tomorrow morning. The gate closure will affect the RTA’s Riverfront Streetcar Service.

The line will be temporarily suspended and will resume once the Flood Protection Authority re-opens the floodgates.

Closures will take effect at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.