NOPD, NOFD placing barricades at underpasses

NEW ORLEANS – As heavy storms move across the New Orleans area, the NOPD and NOFD are placing barricades at underpasses across Orleans Parish.

“Operation Underpass” went into effect at 7:45 a.m., according to the NOPD.

Barricades will be placed at the following underpasses and intersections:

N Carrollton Ave/I-10

City Park Ave/I-10

Canal Blvd/Pontalba St

Marconi Dr/I-610

St Bernard Ave/Florida Ave

Paris Ave/I-610

Gentilly Blvd/I-610

Broad St/Flordia Ave

Franklin Ave/I-10

Gentilly Blvd/Chef Menteur Hwy

Press Dr/Leon C Simon Dr

Downman Rd/Lake Shore Dr

General De Gaulle Dr/Woodland Dr

General De Gaulle Dr/Westbank Expy

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing weather coverage.