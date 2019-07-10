NOPD, NOFD placing barricades at underpasses

Posted 8:04 AM, July 10, 2019, by

NEW ORLEANS – As heavy storms move across the New Orleans area, the NOPD and NOFD are placing barricades at underpasses across Orleans Parish.

“Operation Underpass” went into effect at 7:45 a.m., according to the NOPD.

Barricades will be placed at the following underpasses and intersections:

  • N Carrollton Ave/I-10
  • City Park Ave/I-10
  • Canal Blvd/Pontalba St
  • Marconi Dr/I-610
  • St Bernard Ave/Florida Ave
  • Paris Ave/I-610
  • Gentilly Blvd/I-610
  • Broad St/Flordia Ave
  • Franklin Ave/I-10
  • Gentilly Blvd/Chef Menteur Hwy
  • Press Dr/Leon C Simon Dr
  • Downman Rd/Lake Shore Dr
  • General De Gaulle Dr/Woodland Dr
  • General De Gaulle Dr/Westbank Expy

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing weather coverage.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.