NOPD, NOFD placing barricades at underpasses
NEW ORLEANS – As heavy storms move across the New Orleans area, the NOPD and NOFD are placing barricades at underpasses across Orleans Parish.
“Operation Underpass” went into effect at 7:45 a.m., according to the NOPD.
Barricades will be placed at the following underpasses and intersections:
- N Carrollton Ave/I-10
- City Park Ave/I-10
- Canal Blvd/Pontalba St
- Marconi Dr/I-610
- St Bernard Ave/Florida Ave
- Paris Ave/I-610
- Gentilly Blvd/I-610
- Broad St/Flordia Ave
- Franklin Ave/I-10
- Gentilly Blvd/Chef Menteur Hwy
- Press Dr/Leon C Simon Dr
- Downman Rd/Lake Shore Dr
- General De Gaulle Dr/Woodland Dr
- General De Gaulle Dr/Westbank Expy
29.951066 -90.071532