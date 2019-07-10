× NOFD battles 4 alarm fire in New Orleans East body shop

New Orleans- On Tuesday, July 09, 2019 at 3:55 pm, the New Orleans Fire Department responded to a report of heavy smoke coming from a car body shop.

The first-up firefighters arrived on the scene of Boudreaux’s Movie Cars at 4:01 pm.

The body shop creates and repairs cars for a section of the movie industry.

Three employees were working at the time of the fire.

An employee stated the sparks from a motor for the ventilation system started the fire in the paint booth.

Two employees escaped uninjured.

A third employee was transported to the hospital by New Orleans Emergency Medical Services (NOEMS) for observation.

The fire spread through several vehicle storage areas destroying the building and approximately eleven cars.

The New Orleans Emergency Medical Services (NOEMS), the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD), Louisiana State Fire Marshall’s Office, The Office of Safety and Permits and Entergy responded to assist the NOFD with this incident.

Twenty-one NOFD units carrying eighty-two Fire Operations personnel were used in the mitigation of this incident.