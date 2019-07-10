Need sandbags? Here’s where to get them.
See below an updated list of current locations distributing sandbags.
We will update the list as more locations are announced.
Check back daily for updates.
St. Tammany Parish Sandbag Distribution Schedule
Sandbags will be available for distribution today (Wednesday, July 10, 2019) until 3:30p.m., at the following locations:
- St. Tammany Parish Government- Building C
21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville
- St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn
34783 Grantham College Rd., Slidell
- St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn
63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River
- St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn
63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe
- St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Covington Barn
1305 N. Florida Street, Covington
Hours for sandbag distribution for Thursday, July 11, will be determined this afternoon after an updated briefing by the National Weather Service.
Plaquemines Parish Sandbag Distribution Schedule
At this time, 3 locations are offering sandbags:
- Eastbank- Braithwaite PROWN Shop
- Plaquemines Parish Government Building- Belle Chasse PROWM Shop
- Belle Chasse Heavy Equipment Shop
192 Sewer Plant Road
Must be a resident of Plaquemines Parish, with I.D.
Bags will be signed out.
12 bag limit.
Hancock County Sandbag Distribution Schedule
Due to the potential heavy rains expected from Tropical Cyclone Two, Hancock County will have sand and sand bags available beginning Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the following locations:
- Hancock County Arena
4184 Kiln Delisle Road, Kiln
- Hancock County Old Complex
3068 Longfellow Drive, Bay St. Louis
- Lakeshore Community Center
6440 Lower Bay Road, Lakeshore
- West Hancock Fire Department
16006 Washington Street, Pearlington
- Bayside Fire Department
6215 West Hinds Street
- Diamondhead City Hall
5000 Diamondhead Circle
Please Bring Your Own Shovels!
St. Charles Parish Sandbag Distribution Schedule
Sandbagging locations will be set up by 5 p.m. today at the following locations:
- East Bank Bridge Park
- West Bank Bridge Park
- Montz Recreation Park
- Bayou Gauche Road (at the foot of the bridge at the entrance to the island)
The Emergency Operations Center is currently accepting sandbag requests from elderly and people with disabilities.
Tangipahoa Parish Sandbag Distribution
Sandbags will be available starting at noon on Wednesday at the following locations:
- Tangipahoa Parish Government’s Public Works office
44512 W. Pleasant Ridge Road, east of Hammond
- Roseland Public Works shop
63101 Commercial Street, in Roseland