Need sandbags? Here’s where to get them.

Posted 1:37 PM, July 10, 2019, by , Updated at 02:11PM, July 10, 2019
See below an updated list of current locations distributing sandbags.

We will update the list as more locations are announced.

Check back daily for updates.

St. Tammany Parish Sandbag Distribution Schedule
Sandbags will be available for distribution today (Wednesday, July 10, 2019) until 3:30p.m., at the following locations:

  • St. Tammany Parish Government- Building C
    21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville
  • St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn
    34783 Grantham College Rd., Slidell
  • St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn
    63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River
  • St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn
    63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe
  • St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Covington Barn
    1305 N. Florida Street, Covington

Hours for sandbag distribution for Thursday, July 11, will be determined this afternoon after an updated briefing by the National Weather Service.

Plaquemines Parish Sandbag Distribution Schedule

At this time, 3 locations are offering sandbags:

  • Eastbank- Braithwaite PROWN Shop
  • Plaquemines Parish Government Building- Belle Chasse PROWM Shop
  • Belle Chasse Heavy Equipment Shop
    192 Sewer Plant Road

Must be a resident of Plaquemines Parish, with I.D.

Bags will be signed out.

12 bag limit.

Hancock County Sandbag Distribution Schedule

Due to the potential heavy rains expected from Tropical Cyclone Two, Hancock County will have sand and sand bags available beginning Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the following locations:

  • Hancock County Arena
    4184 Kiln Delisle Road, Kiln
  • Hancock County Old Complex
    3068 Longfellow Drive, Bay St. Louis
  • Lakeshore Community Center
    6440 Lower Bay Road, Lakeshore
  • West Hancock Fire Department
    16006 Washington Street, Pearlington
  • Bayside Fire Department
    6215 West Hinds Street
  • Diamondhead City Hall
    5000 Diamondhead Circle

Please Bring Your Own Shovels!

 St. Charles Parish Sandbag Distribution Schedule

Sandbagging locations will be set up by 5 p.m. today at the following locations:

  • East Bank Bridge Park
  • West Bank Bridge Park
  • Montz Recreation Park
  • Bayou Gauche Road (at the foot of the bridge at the entrance to the island)

The  Emergency Operations Center is currently accepting sandbag requests from elderly and people with disabilities.

Tangipahoa Parish Sandbag Distribution
Sandbags will be available starting at noon on Wednesday at the following locations:

  • Tangipahoa Parish Government’s Public Works office
    44512 W. Pleasant Ridge Road, east of Hammond
  • Roseland Public Works shop
    63101 Commercial Street, in Roseland
