Love it, Like it, Hate it: “Healthy-er” Pizza – including cauliflower crust and chicken + cheese crust!

Frozen pizzas are getting a makeover, from cauliflower crust to whole grains to even crust made from chicken! Get the full skinny in today’s Love it, Like it, Hate segment on all things healthy-er frozen pizza!

Below Nutrition Facts adjusted for ½ pizza when relevant

LOVE IT!

Outer Aisle Gourmet Cauliflower Pizza Crusts

Ingredients: Cauliflower, cottage cheese, eggs, parmesan, herbs/spices

Cauliflower, cottage cheese, eggs, parmesan, herbs/spices Nutrition facts per full 8”crust: 100 calories, 6 grams fat, 2.5 grams sat fat, 240 mg sodium, 5 grams carbohydrate, 1 gram fiber, 2 grams sugar, 9 grams protein

RealGood Pizza Co

Ingredients include chicken and parmesan cheese crust, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese

chicken and parmesan cheese crust, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese Nutrition facts per ½ small pizza: 240 calories, 14 grams fat, 8 grams saturated fat, 660 mg sodium, 4 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 2 grams sugar, 25 grams protein.

LIKE IT!

Trader Joe’s Cheese Pizza with a Cauliflower Crust.

Ingredients include cauliflower, mozzarella, potato & chickpea flour, brown rice flour, pizza sauce, herbs.

cauliflower, mozzarella, potato & chickpea flour, brown rice flour, pizza sauce, herbs. Nutrition facts per ½ pizza: 380 calories, 17 grams fat, 10.5 grams saturated fat, 740 mg sodium, 35 grams carbohydrate, 4 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar, 20 grams protein.

CauliPower Cauliflower Crust Pizza.

Ingredients include cauliflower, tomato sauce, mozzarella white cheddar cheese blend, brown rice flour, corn starch, parmesan, tapioca, olive oil, sugar, egg, xanthan gum.

cauliflower, tomato sauce, mozzarella white cheddar cheese blend, brown rice flour, corn starch, parmesan, tapioca, olive oil, sugar, egg, xanthan gum. Nutrition facts per ½ pizza (Three Cheese): 380 calories, 18 grams fat, 7 grams saturated fat, 650 mg sodium, 37 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar, 16 grams protein.

Sweet Earth Pizza

Ingredients include: Crust made of white flour but with blend of cornmeal, carrot, chia seeds, psyllium

Crust made of white flour but with blend of cornmeal, carrot, chia seeds, psyllium Nutrition Facts per ½ pizza: 345 calories, 9 grams fat, 3.5 grams saturated fat, 450 mg sodium, 55 grams carbohydrate, 7.5 grams fiber, 4.5 grams sugar, 9 grams protein

HATE IT!

Amy’s Pizza – e.g. Cheese Pizza

Ingredients include white flour, mozzarella cheese, tomato puree, olive oil, honey, salt, spices..

white flour, mozzarella cheese, tomato puree, olive oil, honey, salt, spices.. Nutrition Facts per mini pizza: 420 calories, 17 grams fat, 6 grams saturated fat, 720 mg sodium, 49 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar, 18 grams protein

