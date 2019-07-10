Love it, Like it, Hate it: “Healthy-er” Pizza – including cauliflower crust and chicken + cheese crust!
Frozen pizzas are getting a makeover, from cauliflower crust to whole grains to even crust made from chicken! Get the full skinny in today’s Love it, Like it, Hate segment on all things healthy-er frozen pizza!
Below Nutrition Facts adjusted for ½ pizza when relevant
LOVE IT!
Outer Aisle Gourmet Cauliflower Pizza Crusts
- Ingredients: Cauliflower, cottage cheese, eggs, parmesan, herbs/spices
- Nutrition facts per full 8”crust: 100 calories, 6 grams fat, 2.5 grams sat fat, 240 mg sodium, 5 grams carbohydrate, 1 gram fiber, 2 grams sugar, 9 grams protein
- Ingredients include chicken and parmesan cheese crust, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese
- Nutrition facts per ½ small pizza: 240 calories, 14 grams fat, 8 grams saturated fat, 660 mg sodium, 4 grams carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 2 grams sugar, 25 grams protein.
LIKE IT!
Trader Joe’s Cheese Pizza with a Cauliflower Crust.
- Ingredients include cauliflower, mozzarella, potato & chickpea flour, brown rice flour, pizza sauce, herbs.
- Nutrition facts per ½ pizza: 380 calories, 17 grams fat, 10.5 grams saturated fat, 740 mg sodium, 35 grams carbohydrate, 4 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar, 20 grams protein.
CauliPower Cauliflower Crust Pizza.
- Ingredients include cauliflower, tomato sauce, mozzarella white cheddar cheese blend, brown rice flour, corn starch, parmesan, tapioca, olive oil, sugar, egg, xanthan gum.
- Nutrition facts per ½ pizza (Three Cheese): 380 calories, 18 grams fat, 7 grams saturated fat, 650 mg sodium, 37 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar, 16 grams protein.
- Ingredients include: Crust made of white flour but with blend of cornmeal, carrot, chia seeds, psyllium
- Nutrition Facts per ½ pizza: 345 calories, 9 grams fat, 3.5 grams saturated fat, 450 mg sodium, 55 grams carbohydrate, 7.5 grams fiber, 4.5 grams sugar, 9 grams protein
HATE IT!
Amy’s Pizza – e.g. Cheese Pizza
- Ingredients include white flour, mozzarella cheese, tomato puree, olive oil, honey, salt, spices..
- Nutrition Facts per mini pizza: 420 calories, 17 grams fat, 6 grams saturated fat, 720 mg sodium, 49 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar, 18 grams protein
