JP officials close 10 intersections due to flooding

METAIRIE – Jefferson Parish officials say at least 10 locations across the parish have accumulated enough floodwaters to close the roads.

The following areas have been closed:

600-Blk 1st Ave – Marrero

Barataria Blvd/Randolph Street

Orange Blossom Ln/Pygmalion Drive

500- Block Westwood

S Jamie Blvd/Dialita Dr.

W. Magnolia and Jefferson Hwy

Wilson St. and Hickory

2614 Jefferson Hwy to Labarre Road

Lafayette Avenue and Westbank Expressway

900 Huey P. Long Avenue to the Miss. River

Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni encourages residents to avoid driving through flooded areas as the water may be deeper than expected and the wake from driving through may flood a business or residence.