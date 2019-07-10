JP officials close 10 intersections due to flooding
METAIRIE – Jefferson Parish officials say at least 10 locations across the parish have accumulated enough floodwaters to close the roads.
The following areas have been closed:
- 600-Blk 1st Ave – Marrero
- Barataria Blvd/Randolph Street
- Orange Blossom Ln/Pygmalion Drive
- 500- Block Westwood
- S Jamie Blvd/Dialita Dr.
- W. Magnolia and Jefferson Hwy
- Wilson St. and Hickory
- 2614 Jefferson Hwy to Labarre Road
- Lafayette Avenue and Westbank Expressway
- 900 Huey P. Long Avenue to the Miss. River
Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni encourages residents to avoid driving through flooded areas as the water may be deeper than expected and the wake from driving through may flood a business or residence.
