Grand Isle under voluntary evacuation

Posted 3:37 PM, July 10, 2019, by

GRAND ISLE, LA – Officials in Grand Isle have called for a voluntary evacuation of the island.

The move comes in anticipation of further development in the tropics, which could lead to a storm as strong as a Category 1 hurricane making landfall in Louisiana by this weekend.

Grand Isle mayor David Carmardelle called for the evacuation order, which takes effect as of 3 p.m. on July 10, because of the potential for flooding due to the high tide and wind gusts.

Stay tuned to WGNO on air and online for continuing weather coverage.

