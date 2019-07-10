× Grand Isle under voluntary evacuation

GRAND ISLE, LA – Officials in Grand Isle have called for a voluntary evacuation of the island.

The move comes in anticipation of further development in the tropics, which could lead to a storm as strong as a Category 1 hurricane making landfall in Louisiana by this weekend.

Grand Isle mayor David Carmardelle called for the evacuation order, which takes effect as of 3 p.m. on July 10, because of the potential for flooding due to the high tide and wind gusts.

