Get the Skinny in the Kitchen | Chocolate Gravy

Chocolate gravy? Sign us up! Especially when it’s low carb and gluten-free, like this Swerve-sweetened Chocolate Gravy by Ben McLauchlin!

Low Carb Chocolate Gravy by Ben McLauchlin

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

2/3 cup Swerve, Confectioners

3 1/2 tablespoons cocoa powder

1 1/2 cups whole milk

2 tablespoon butter

½ tsp xanthan gum

Instructions:

In a medium size bowl, mix the Swerve and cocoa powder together until there are no lumps.

Add the milk to dry ingredients, and stir to combine.

In large sauté pan or black iron skillet, melt butter. Add the milk mixture and cook on medium heat, stirring every two minutes for about 10 minutes.

Remove pan from heat, and sprinkle xanthan gum on top of chocolate mixture. Whisk into chocolate mixture aggressively. Set aside for 10 minutes and let thicken.

After 10 minutes whisk aggressively again and serve.

Note from Ben: “I find the gravy thickens the longer it cools before serving.”

Per serving: 60 calories, 4.5 grams fat, 3 grams saturated fat, 25 mg sodium, 17 grams carbohydrate (3 grams net carbs), 2 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar, 2 grams protein.

