× Evacuations ordered across Plaquemines Parish

Plaquemines Parish, LA- Both voluntary and mandatory evacuations have been ordered across Plaquemines Parish.

Due to a potential impact of Tropical Storm Barry, State of Emergency has been issued for Plaquemines Parish.

Plaquemines Parish Kirk Lepine issued the declaration effective at 1 P.M. July 10, 2019. “Plaquemines Parish Government has taken all precautions in preparing for Tropical Storm Barry,” explained Lepine. “Additional rainfall, high winds, and storm surge are expected.”

Voluntary evacuation starting at 4 P.M. today for the entire East Bank of Plaquemines Parish and West Bank starting at Oakville (Floodgate) south to Venice.

Mandatory evacuation starting 6 A.M., Thursday, July 11, 2019, entire East Bank of Plaquemines Parish and West Bank starting at Oakville (Floodgate) south to Venice.

All participating evacuees will be picked up at the satellite sites and transported to the Parish Pickup Point, off loaded from the buses and registered into the evacuation process. Evacuees will then be loaded onto different buses for transfer to a shelter.

Pre-Registration for transportation assistance is available and recommended. To pre-register, call (504) 934-6940 or (504) 274-2470 and leave your name, address, quantity of pets, if any (only dogs & cats) and your contact information for follow-up.

Evacuations have been issued out of precaution of historically high Mississippi River. Lepine warns all residents to be mindful and monitor Plaquemines Parish Government, Office of Homeland Security, and Sheriff’s Office official social media platforms.

Please monitor local news stations for any new developments.

Southern End of the Parish Pick-Up locations are:

Boothville Elementary School

Buras Fire Department

Plaquemines Parish Government Building

East Bank Parish Pick-Up Location: