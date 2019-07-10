× Denise Nickerson, who played Violet in ‘Willy Wonka,’ taken off life support after medical emergency

The actress who played Violet in “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” has been taken off life support after a suffering a major medical emergency this week.

The family of Denise Nickerson, 62, wrote on Facebook Tuesday that she had a “major medical emergency” and was taken to the hospital with seizures and in pulmonary and respiratory distress. She also had pneumonia.

They posted Wednesday morning that she was taken off life support.

“They just took off all the equipment,” the post states. “None of it was helping, but making her only more uncomfortable. We’re telling her it’s okay to let go.”

TMZ reports Nickerson suffered a stroke last year and that her son and daughter-in-law have been taking care of her since.

Nickerson was best known for planing Violet Beauregarde in the 1971 movie, ”Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.” Nickerson also appeared on “The Electric Company,” “Dark Shadows” and “The Brady Bunch.” She left acting in 1978 to become a nurse.