× City Hall closed; RTA service suspended

NEW ORLEANS – In response to widespread flooding across New Orleans this morning, the RTA has suspended all service in Orleans Parish, and City Hall has been closed.

Vehicles are stranded in flooded streets all across the city this morning after as much as six inches of water fell in less than one hour.

All residents should stay home or in a dry place until floodwaters recede.

Non-essential employees at City Hall are advised to stay home.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing weather coverage.