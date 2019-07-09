× West Ada teacher to brave Death Valley for students

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIVI) — One local teacher is going all out to help his students. Ben Blessing is going to run over 135 miles across a scorching hot desert to raise 50,000 dollars to help buy musical instruments for students at Compass Charter School.

To do that, Blessing will be running in the Badwater Ultra Marathon held next month in California’s Death Valley, where temperatures sometimes reach 135 degrees.

“I meet students at the school that say, “Well, Mr. Blessing, I didn’t join your class because my parents couldn’t afford to buy me a band instrument.” And when I hear that, it hurts, because it did so much for me when I was a young kid,” said Blessing.

There is a GoFundMe set up to help collect donations for his run.