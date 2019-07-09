Tracking the Tropics

There’s a growing potential for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center is now giving Invest 92L a 30 percent chance of becoming Tropical Storm Barry within the next 48 hours, and a high 80 percent chance within 3 to 5 days.

Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate the disturbance on Wednesday, if necessary.

The future path, intensity, and impacts remain unclear. However, there’s a growing consensus for some sort of impact in Texas and Louisiana late in the week between Thursday and Sunday.

