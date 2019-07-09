Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

For National Sugar Cookie Day, Test Kitchen Taylor stuffed sugar cookies with some delicious treats!

Stuffed Sugar Cookies

1 package of sugar cookie dough

Anything you want to stuff them with:

Semi-sweet chocolate chips

Soft caramels

Reeses

White chocolate chips

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

Cut dough into 36 pieces, then roll into balls.

Drop dough balls into lined mini-muffin tins.

Bake cookies for about 7 minutes.

Press "stuffings" into the cookies. Bake for another 5 minutes or so until the edges of the cookies are golden brown.

Enjoy!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!