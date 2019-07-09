NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
For National Sugar Cookie Day, Test Kitchen Taylor stuffed sugar cookies with some delicious treats!
Stuffed Sugar Cookies
1 package of sugar cookie dough
Anything you want to stuff them with:
Semi-sweet chocolate chips
Soft caramels
Reeses
White chocolate chips
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.
Cut dough into 36 pieces, then roll into balls.
Drop dough balls into lined mini-muffin tins.
Bake cookies for about 7 minutes.
Press "stuffings" into the cookies. Bake for another 5 minutes or so until the edges of the cookies are golden brown.
Enjoy!
