Test Kitchen Taylor: Stuffed Sugar Cookies!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

For National Sugar Cookie Day, Test Kitchen Taylor stuffed sugar cookies with some delicious treats!

Stuffed Sugar Cookies
1 package of sugar cookie dough
Anything you want to stuff them with:
Semi-sweet chocolate chips
Soft caramels
Reeses
White chocolate chips

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.
Cut dough into 36 pieces, then roll into balls.
Drop dough balls into lined mini-muffin tins.
Bake cookies for about 7 minutes.
Press "stuffings" into the cookies. Bake for another 5 minutes or so until the edges of the cookies are golden brown.
Enjoy!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!

