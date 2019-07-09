Sheriff: ‘Dangerous’ escaped mental patient may be in New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS – The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for an escaped mental patient who walked out of a New Orleans mental facility nearly two weeks ago.

Thirty-four-year-old Jermaine Diggs left the mental facility for a court-ordered appointment on Tulane Avenue on June 26, but he never returned.

The SJSO didn’t learn that Diggs was missing until July 8, according to the department.

Diggs was found incompetent to stand trial in 2006 after he was charged with second degree murder.

He was last seen in the New Orleans area, but he has lived in St. John and St. James Parishes in the past.

Diggs should be considered dangerous, according to the SJSO.

Anyone with information about Diggs’ location is asked to contact Det. Lt. Brandon Barlow with the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 359-8769.