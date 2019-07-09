SACRAMENTO, CA - JULY 11: Former U.S. presidential candidate H. Ross Perot testifies before a California Senate committee July 11, 2002 in Sacramento, California. A California Senate committee is investigating the state's energy crisis and any role played by Perot Systems as well as power suppliers. Perot denied that his consulting company showed power suppliers how to manipulate California's energy market to drive up wholesale prices. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Ross Perot, billionaire tycoon and 2-time presidential candidate, dies at 89
Ross Perot, the billionaire tycoon who mounted two unsuccessful third-party presidential campaigns in the 1990s, died Tuesday, family spokesman James Fuller confirmed to CNN. He was 89.