Prime Fitness RX donates gym equipment to New Orleans Police Department

NEW ORLEANS– The owners of the gym Prime Fitness RX donated full gym equipment to the New Orleans Police Department at the Eighth District Police Station.

Owners of Prime Fitness RX Mark and Sacha Owens donated the fitness equipment to create a full-service gym for the police officers. The new equipment consists of cardio machines, weights, and other strength training equipment.

The owners of Prime Fitness RX said they were happy to give back to their city in this way.

Prime Fitness RX is a 24-hour gym, open seven days a week. Their studio is located on 201 St. Charles Avenue and 1615 Poydras Street on the 3rd Floor, in the DXC Technology Building.

Charley the gym dog is also a very important part of Prime Fitness RX.