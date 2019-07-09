Man survives after being swept over Horseshoe Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, NY - JUNE 04: A cloud of mist rises over Horseshoe Falls, the largest of the Niagara Falls on June 4, 2013 at Niagara Falls, New York.

NIAGARA FALLS, ONT. (WKBW ) — A man is lucky to be alive after being swept over Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

According to Niagara Parks Police, the incident happened around 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Crews were called to the area after getting reports of a suicidal man at the brink of the falls.

When officers arrived, they say the man jumped into the river and was then swept over the water fall.

Amazingly, we’re told that man was found a short time later sitting on the rocks below the falls at the water’s edge. Officers say he wasn’t seriously injured.

The man’s name is not being released.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is out there. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline can be reached 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255.

