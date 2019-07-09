Man shot to death in dispute with armed couple angry about fireworks on July Fourth

Posted 8:15 AM, July 9, 2019, by

AURORA, Colo. -- An Independence Day dispute over fireworks led to a fatal shooting in Aurora, Colorado on Thursday.

According to the arrest affidavit, a man and woman who work for the Department of Corrections became upset when a 14-year-old boy, 9-year-old girl and their mother began lighting fireworks at an apartment complex at 16498 E. Alameda Pl.

Scott Mathews and his girlfriend, Katherine O'Neal, argued with the group, saying that the fireworks scared their dog. Both were armed with handguns when they confronted the woman and her children.

Throughout the course of the argument, O'Neal admitted to drawing her gun but said that she didn't point it at anyone, the affidavit states.

Related Story
Surveillance footage captures fireworks gone wrong in neighbor’s driveway

At one point, Mathews allegedly headbutted the children's mother, Shamira Cotton, and pointed his gun at her while yelling profanities, she told police. Cotton admitted to throwing her drink at Mathews during the encounter.

Cotton's boyfriend, Jaharie Wheeler, came out of his apartment to find his girlfriend bleeding, according to the affidavit.

The two men began arguing and the affidavit said that Wheeler threw a punch at the DOC officer before Mathews drew his gun on the man and shot him in the chest, killing him.

Mathews was taken into custody the following day; his bond is set at $100,000 and a hearing to file charges is set for Wednesday.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.