Jefferson Parish warning of hot weather dangers

HARVEY, LA — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says paramedics responded to nine heat related calls on Monday, July 8. That was 10% of the calls for EMS for the day.

To put that in perspective, Sheriff Joe Lopinto says there were only nine heat related calls for the entire prior week.

Lopinto says that the extra strain for medical service could put a strain on EMS in the parish. He’s urging people to take precautions so that they do not fall victim to the recent high temperatures that have put the heat index over 100 degrees.

Signs of heat exhaustion include nausea, fatigue, and dizziness. Lopinto and EMS workers advise people to stay hydrated while wearing light colored clothing and avoiding outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, the afternoon hours.

Lopinto says that people who don’t have air conditioning and need a break from the heat should consider visiting any of the shopping malls in the area.

The sheriff adds that it’s important for neighbors to check on one another as the hottest months of the year arrive.

“This is just the first few weeks of July,” Lopinto said. “We have a long summer ahead.”