Interactive American Soldier simulator visits Metairie

METAIRIE, La. -- The Interactive American Soldier Simulator has made it's way to the greater New Orleans area.

The Army AS4 is giving the public a glimpse into the life of a soldier with hands-on experience with army technologies at various locations this week.

It all takes place in a 60-foot semitrailer with self-contained warrior exhibits and simulation systems.

Visitors of all ages can try on solider equipment and even engage targets in video combat.

Recruiters say this is a great way for locals to explore the 150 different career paths available in Army service.

We visited the army semi to get a peak for ourselves.

Captain Andrew Sauceda of the United States Army was on stand by to answer any questions.

We asked about a special display that showcased what types of food is offered in the army.

"When we are lucky, we get cooks that come out and they make meals out in the field. Most of the time, though, we have some things that are called 'MRE's,' or 'Meal Ready to Eat.' It's pre-packaged food that you can warm up and eat," says Captain Sauceda.

If you're interested in visiting the AS4, click here for more information.

June 10

Academy Sports and Outdoors

8843 Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Metairie, LA 70003

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 11

Clearview Mall

4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Metairie, LA 70006

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.