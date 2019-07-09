How do you take your coffee? Cream? Sugar? How about on a STICK?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Albert Einstein is no longer relative.

Ben Franklin is less electric.

And Steve Jobs would just barely be a genius compared to a couple of creative New Orleans guys.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says these two have come up with a new way to wake up in the morning.

Wild Bill calls it coffee on a stick. Actually, what this new fangled combination of coffee and ice cream is called is Cafe Bars. You can pick up a four pack at supermarkets like Rouses.

The recipe is the creation of Adrian Simpson. Adrian is the guy who created New Orleans Ice Cream.

The other guy is his friend from college, Jeff McCrory. Jeff is the java genius from Cold Brew Coffee.

Here's what these two say about their new brew:

Real Cold Brew Coffee (not flavoring)

Ultra Premium Ice Cream (not dairy dessert / soft serve)

All Natural Ingredients

Fair Trade Ingredients

150 calories approximately (Cafe Noir = 70 Calories)

6 Varieties

Same amount of Caffeine as a glass of Iced Coffee

Replace your coffee house Iced Coffee

Enjoy at any time

"A Coffee House in Your Freezer"

The flavors are Noir. That's a sweet black coffee espresso blend. If you like strong, bold coffee, this is for you.

Mocha is rich, chocolately with cholate ice cream.

There's also hazelnut, peppermint, caramel and cafe au lait.

It's a dessert with a caffeinated kick.

For more about this java on a stick and to find out where you can find them, all you have to do is click right here.