× From LSU to the Pelicans

New Orleans — Just before the NBA Summer League started, the Pelicans got a late addition to their roster. Kavell Bigby-Williams, an undrafted rookie out of LSU, landed with the New Orleans franchise and got one practice and one shoot-around in before games started Friday.

“It’s been kind of tough but I’m used to adversity and playing in adverse situations,” Bigby-Williams said. “I just go out there every day and try to play as hard as I can on the defensive end and let the offense come.”

It’s easy to overlook guys not named Zion Williamson in summer league, but Bigby-Williams made people take notice, putting-up double-doubles in their first two games. In their earthquake-shortened win over the Knicks, he shot 5-6 from the floor and finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds in 17 minutes of playing time. Then on Saturday in their loss to the Wizards, he saw 24 minutes of game-action and finished with 14 points, 14 rebounds. In Monday’s win over the Bulls, he turned-in 5 points, 6 rebounds in 19 minutes of playing time. He has also had 4 total blocks in those three games.

“I’m not the most skilled out there but I know effort,” Bigby-Williams said. “You can’t teach effort. Every time I go out there I try to play as hard as I can and contribute in that way. I just try to go out there every day and be as efficient as I can.”

“Outstanding job,” said Pelicans Summer League Head Coach Fred Vinson. “He came to us late so he’s still struggling trying to figure out some of the plays but just his energy on the floor. He’s starting to figure out how we want to cover things up defensively. He’s doing a great job of trying to protect our rim for us. He’s doing a great job with our pick and roll coverages and he’s finishing. He’s definitely been a pleasant surprise for us.”

The Pelicans are off Tuesday and have their 4th game of summer league Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. CT against the Cleveland Cavaliers.