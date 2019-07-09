× Copper Vine hosting a special Tales of the Cocktail spirited dinner

NEW ORLEANS– Copper Vine will continue their collaboration with Tales of the Cocktail for an interactive 5-course spirited dinner with Seven Three Distilling Company’s unique spirits.

Executive Chef Mike Brewer and Chef de Cuisine Amy Mehrtens will shocase some of the best in regional southern cuisine. The spirited dinner will take place on Thursday, June 18th at 6:30 p.m. at Copper Vine.

Copper Vine is located at 1001 Poydras Street. To reserve your seat, click HERE.

Priced at $90 per person (including beverage, tax and gratuity), the special five-course menu is as follows:

First Course: St Roch Cucumber Mule and Murder Point Oysters

Second Course: Gentilly Gin Gimlet and Citrus Crusted Scallops

Intermezzo: Creole Tomato Amaro

Fourth Course: Aged Gentilly Daiquiri and Honey Glazed Smoked Duck Breast

Fifth Course: Black Pearl Night at the Movies and Caramel Fudge

Digestif: Navarro