Christian Serpas and Ghost Town celebrate 20 years

NEW ORLEANS -- Christian Serpas and Ghost Town are celebrating 20 years of hootin' and hollerin'!

The band has been playing their style of country and Americana music all over the Gulf South for a couple of decades. Their sound relies heavily on rocking guitars and memorable lyrics, that can take a phrase you've heard plenty of times and give it new meaning.

To celebrate their anniversary, they're playing a special concert Friday (July 12) at the Rivershack Tavern, 3449 River Road, Jefferson. The show is from 9:00 a.m. till 1:00 a.m.