Carla’s Kitchen: Piece of Meat

NEW ORLEANS - On this Carla’s Kitchen, I take you to a neighborhood butcher shop and restaurant located in the heart of Mid-City, Piece of Meat. Owners, Leighann Smith and Daniel Jackson, met while working at Cochon about five years ago and decided to go on their own to open a butcher shop.

They share their love of meats by making delicious creations using high quality meat from local farmers.

The deli case is always full of fresh sausages, mortadella, pastrami, smoked brisket and cold cuts. Over in the raw case, they have pork chops from Home Place Pasture and a big selection of Reigns wagyu beef. Jackson says they are also happy to do all kinds of special orders of offcuts, whatever people have trouble finding.

You can even go in and buy yourself a Buffalo, NY product, arguably the best mustard you will taste, Weber’s!

The menu is mostly sandwiches, snacks and small plates. Everything is made from scratch in-house, like blending all their spices for the sausages, brining all their corn beef and hams, and smoking everything outside. The dried cured meats are set up from scratch as well.

I highly recommend starting off with the Boudin Egg Rolls. It’s the perfect amount of crispiness and the boudin is flavored perfectly. The Fried Bologna sandwich is packed with flavor as well. You can’t compare it to any bologna sandwich you had growing up. Also, be sure to get the charcuterie board to try the delicious cured meats!

Piece of Meat is located in Mid-City at 3301 Bienville Street.

