Cameron Boyce’s dad is thankful, even in the midst of a ‘nightmare’ he can’t wake up from

Victor Boyce is grateful, even as he remains in “this nightmare I can’t wake up from” in the aftermath of the death of his son, Disney Channel actor Cameron Boyce, at age 20.

The elder Boyce tweeted this week to those who have supported the family following his son’s death in his sleep after a seizure resulting from an ongoing medical condition.

“I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received,” the tweet read. “It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from. I can’t thank you guys enough.”

Tributes have poured in for Cameron Boyce, who starred in the series, “Jessie,” which ran for four seasons from 2011 to 2015, as well as in films, including 2015’s “Descendants.”

The young actor was the product of a diverse heritage, including his Jewish mother, Libby Boyce, his African-American father and a grandmother who became one of the symbols of the civil rights movement.

Jo Ann Allen Boyce, was one of the Clinton 12, a group of black students who made history after the US Supreme Court’s 1954 ruling in Brown v. Board of Education, which ordered Clinton High School in Clinton, Tennessee, to desegregate. She recently coauthored a book titled, “This Promise of Change: One Girl’s Story in the Fight for School Equality.”

In what was reportedly his last interview, Cameron Boyce talked to Haute Living about how his family, especially his grandmother, helped shape him.

“Being African-American and Jewish, I have plenty of ancestors and family members that I can look to for strength, and more importantly, for a grateful outlook on life,” he said. “Every one of them clawed and scratched for my sister and I to be in the position we’re in today.”