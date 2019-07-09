× Black and Gold cool: Saints add amenities to keep fans comfortable at training camp

This summer, when you watch the Saints at their Metairie facility, you can do so, covered.

The club announced Tuesday that all bleacher seating for the public will now be covered and misted.

“Training camp is a special opportunity for our fans to get a unique view of the coaches and players and we want them to be as comfortable as possible,” said Saints owner Gayle Benson, in a news release by the team.

12 practices will be open to the public at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Fans can reserve free tickets on the team’s website.

Season ticket holders may register July 16th, those on the season ticket waiting list the following day, and on the 18th, the general public may register.

The practice dates open to the public are Friday July 26th thru Tuesday July 30th.

Practice is also open August 2nd thru August 4th. The August 4th practice is at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium at 7:00 pm.

Practice is also open to the public August 10th, 11th, 12th, and Thursday August 22nd, when the Saints break camp.