Big Freedia teaming up with pop star Kesha for new single, “Chasing Rainbows”

Big Freedia: “Round the Clock”

 NEW ORLEANS– Bounce star Big Freedia is teaming up with pop star Kesha for new single called, “Chasing Rainbows.”

Over the Essence Fest weekend in New Orleans at Republic,  Big Freedia gave fans a first listen of the new song with Kesha.

Big Freedia is no stranger to teaming up with some of the best in the biz.  “The Queen of Bounce” teamed up with Beyonce on the hit song, “Formation” and Drake on the smash song, “Nice For What.”

 

 

 

