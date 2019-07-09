× ‘Baby Shark Live!’ swims into the Mahalia Jackson Theater in October

NEW ORLEANS – Kicking off it’s first-ever North American tour, Baby Shark Live! is heading to New Orleans.

The brand new, fully immersive concert experience from Pinkfong and Round Room Live, heads to the Mahalia Jackson Theater on Sunday, October 13.

Tickets for Baby Shark Live! will go on sale Friday, July 12th at 10 A.M. at the Saenger Theatre Box Office and on ticketmaster.com.

The New Orleans show is at the very beginning of this North American tour, which begins Thursday, Oct. 3.

Sharks must always keep moving, so Pinkfong’s viral song and dance sensation will come to life in over 30 cities over six weeks this fall.

The live show is based on Pinkfong’s viral earworm and global dance phenomenon, Baby Shark.

Fans of all ages will delight as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus, Jungle Boogie, Monkey Banana Dance and of course, Baby Shark!

Baby Shark, Pinkfong’s global hit song about a family of sharks, has climbed the charts and connected with fans around the globe.

After entering the Billboard Hot 100 at #32, the song has had a 17-week streak in the Top 50 while topping the Kids Digital Song Sales Chart.

The Baby Shark Dance video has over 3 billion views, making it the 8th most viewed video in the history of YouTube.

“We’re thrilled to bring Baby Shark Live to families across the country,” says the Stephen Shaw (the tour’s producer and co-president of Round Room Live). “There’s something incredibly special about Baby Shark and it’s exciting to create a show that not only includes singing and dancing but an education component as well.”

For more information, visit mahaliajacksontheater.com.

Fans can visit babysharklive.com now for tour dates and one-of-a-kind meet and greet packages.