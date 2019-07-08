× The National Archives building is closed due to flooding, but don’t worry: The Constitution is safe

A flash flood of historic proportions hit Washington and the surrounding area Monday, with nearly 3½ inches of rain coming down in only two hours.

It was bad enough that the main power vault to the National Archives building was flooded, causing electrical outages and forcing the closure of the building.

Fear not, though: The Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights are all safe.

The National Archives is home to the United States’ founding documents, along with historical papers such as the Emancipation Proclamation and the Voting Rights Act.

The building is equipped with flood walls, which probably prevented further damage to the structure and all the priceless records stored inside.

Crews are working to restore the main power vault.