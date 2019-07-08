Some big CrimeStoppers rewards have expired or will soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, LA -- CrimeStoppers of Greater New Orleans has some big rewards available in some high profile cases. But if you're someone who's looking for the big payout, you won't have forever to phone-in your anonymous tip.

We profiled some of the cases with the biggest rewards in this latest Wheel of Justice report. To see it, click on the video button at the top of this page.

As far as the cases go, do you remember Thomas Rolfes? He was the Tulane grad who was shot and killed on May 7, 2016, at the corner of Amelia and South Claiborne. His killer hasn't been found, and the reward in the case reached $27,500. But it expired on May 11.

How about Karlton Charles' murder? On September 30, 2014, Charles' body was found between two apartment buildings in the 2400 block of Pasadena Avenue in Metairie. The reward for information that led police to the killer reached $12,500 but expired just a few weeks ago on June 13.

There are some other high-profile cases with big rewards that will expire later this year.

On January 1, 2016, Joshua Woodruff was ringing-in the New Year in the French Quarter when he was hit by a car. His body was dragged across the river to Algiers. Police are still trying to find out who was driving the car. The reward in the case stands at $50,000 but is set to expire on on September 28.

Then there's the murder of Nanette Krentel. On June 14, 2017, Krentel was found dead inside her burning home in Lacombe. She'd been shot in the head. the reward in her case for information that leads to an arrest and indictment stands at $10,000 but expires on October 26 of this year.

But even if the big rewards expire, CrimeStoppers still offers up to $5,000 rewards in all unsolved homicide cases. If you have information that can help solve any of the cases we've mentioned, do the right thing regardless of the reward and call CrimeStoppers.

So far, more than 400 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.