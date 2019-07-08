Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Tabasco

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Throw some cornbread on Tabasco and eat him up! This pit bull is about two years old and weighs 40 pounds. He is a sweet young boy looking for the porch swing of his dreams to hang out on. Tabasco loves people and he can walk on his leash very well. He also knows how to go outside when he needs to use the bathroom. He enjoys long tight hugs from his people and soft beds and blankets to rest his weary eyes on. He likes other dogs, but he thinks cats are fun to chase. Come meet him today and find out how sweet Tabasco is for yourself!

For more information email: adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org. To complete an application, please visit: https://animalrescueneworleans.org/adoptfoster/.

Dogs: The adoption fee is $200 and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a microchip, heartworm test, and heartworm treatment if required.

