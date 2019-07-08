NOPD looking for woman who pulled knife, threatened employees of Algiers Family Dollar

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a woman who allegedly pulled out a knife in an Algiers Family Dollar and threatened to kill an employee.

Twenty-seven-year-old Hermisha Curtis walked into the Family Dollar on General DeGaulle Drive just before 4 p.m. on July 5 and pushed an employee, according to the NOPD.

Curtis, who had already been banned from the store for shoplifting, then pulled a knife from her purse and lunged at another employee’s face while threatening to kill a store employee.

After leaving the store, Curtis slashed the tires of one of the employee’s vehicles before fleeing.

Curtis faces charges of aggravated assault, simple battery, criminal trespass, and simple criminal damage to property.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Hermisha Curtis is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.

29.928045 -90.029206