NOPD arrests suspect in murder of popular Parasite Skatepark regular

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a man at Parasite Skatepark late last month.

Members of the NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals Joint Operation Task Force captured 19-year-old Christopher Steele on July 5 in the 7000 block of Lawrence Street.

Steele is charged with shooting 22-year-old David Magee just before 9:30 p.m. on June 27.

Responding officers found Magee suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The promising young skater was pronounced dead on the scene.

Magee’s fellow skaters have emblazoned their fallen friend’s name across a section of the skatepark as a memorial to his memory.

Anyone with additional information regarding this murder is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Detective Jake Engle at (504) 658-5300.

