Carrollton Market hosts an “Extra Rustic Pop-up” every Tuesday in July!

NEW ORLEANS – If you love theme nights and delicious food, you’re going to want to sign up for this!

Tuesday nights all month long, head to Carrollton Market where for $45 per adult you can enjoy a unique family meal! Kids can come too, for only $12. Each week the theme changes, but every week features a set menu, and everything is served by the table. Chef Jason Goodenough will be serving up a deliciously themed menu and get this: you can also get bottomless red and white wine for just $15 more!

Chef Goodenough told me, “The family-style dinners are something we started doing two years ago in July. Summers are slow, and in an effort to drive business, have some fun with the crew, and have a reason for all my friends to come to my restaurant with their kids, we started the family nights.”

On July 9th, their theme is Italian! They’ll be serving up fritto misto (fried fish, calamari, and shrimp) with caper aioli, an awesome Caesar Salad with garlic croutons, and a salad with local heirloom cherry tomatoes, marinated mozzarella, and basil. For the entree course, they are serving Springer Mountain Farms Chicken Parm, spaghetti with olive oil, garlic, and parmesan, sauteed spinach, garlic bread, and fried zucchini. Finally, each guest will receive a nice plate of Tiramisu. Wow! My mouth is watering.

As for future themes, Chef Goodenough is thinking Extra Rustic French for next week – featuring steamed mussels, Brandade de Morue, Coq au Vin with mashed potatoes, ratatouille, and other delicious items! As for the last Tuesday of the month, well, you’ll have to wait and see!

To reserve a spot, be sure to call (504) 252-9928. Carrollton Market is located at 8132 Hampson Street.