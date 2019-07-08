× A Georgia deputy is shot and killed while chasing burglary suspects; 4 people in custody

All four suspects wanted in connection with the shooting death of a sheriff’s deputy in Georgia are now in custody, authorities said Monday.

Nicolas Blane Dixon, a 28-year-old sheriff’s deputy in Hall County, northeast of Atlanta, was shot and killed Sunday after trying to stop a stolen vehicle suspected to have been involved in multiple burglaries over the weekend, Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch told reporters.

One suspect was wounded and a second was apprehended at the time of the shooting, according to authorities. Details on the arrest of the other two suspects were not immediately available.

Couch said Dixon, a three-year veteran of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, was a husband and a father of two boys: a 9-year-old and a 4-month-old

Dixon and other deputies were pursuing a vehicle, which ended up crashing, and several suspects began to run, Couch said.

One suspect, Hector Garcia was followed and refused Dixon’s verbal commands to show his hands. Garcia went behind a building and reappeared, opening fire, Couch said.

Dixon was shot below his ballistic vest and transported in a patrol car to a hospital, where he later died.

Other deputies opened fire and Garcia was shot. His condition was not immediately known.

Couch said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is seeking an arrest warrant for felony murder.

“He was out there in the darkness while most of us slept,” Couch said of Dixon. “It was his job and he loved doing it.”

Another suspect in the vehicle was found hiding under a house and was arrested.

Two other suspects, who were also in the vehicle, fled the scene at the time, authorities said. Details on their arrests were not immediately known and their names have not been released.