25th Annual Essence Fest Wrap Up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Essence fest showed up and showed out this weekend! Black women, men, girls, and boys made sure to join the celebration!

The quarter century milestone wrapped up yesterday and everyone made the most of it, to say the least. Even our former first lady, Michelle Obama, made an appearance!

Mayor Cantrell graced Essence Festival over the weekend as well as reality TV stars like Charmaine Walker. All three days, the Super Dome was packed and our women of color were enjoying every second!

"You feel welcomed. You feel excited" Essence Fest participant, Jasmine smith told WGNO. "It's been great meeting all kinds of different people from all over."

Jasmine was just one of thousands of participants this year! People from all walks of life found their way to the convention center and the super dome. Many made sure to emphasize how inspired they felt.

"It has been unvarnished -- it has been untapped. it is just amazing to see what we as people can do!" One fest-goer said.

A special group of AKA's invited women, 40 and over, to get a mammogram done. . . for free!

"A mammogram is pretty expensive and so, we want to make sure there are no barriers for women to be able to take care of themselves and to be able to protect themselves and have early detection in case they have cancer" Robyn McCormick, an AKA Chapter President shared.

Between the sorority's wonderful service, sporadic dancing, and our New Orleans culture, it's safe to say the 25th annual Essence Fest was a success!

Year 26 of Essence Fest is expected to happen next summer.