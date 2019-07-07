Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken opening in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- There's a new chicken joint in town that is sure to get chicken lovers clucking with excitement! Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken, which is based out of Memphis is now in the Warehouse District.

On Sunday they held a soft opening to folks a taste of their chicken.

At Gus's they hand batter and hand cut every piece of chicken. Their chicken is fried in peanut oil and doesn't sit under heat lamps, so it is not your typical fast food chicken.

President of Gus's Wendy McCory said, "It just feels so natural to be in New Orleans. We've been involved in food festivals here like the Fried Chicken Fest for some time. We've had a great response, and New Orleans folks love fried chicken, right?"

Today 100 percent of food purchases went directly to help Son of a Saint, which helps mentor young boys in our community.

Gus's officially opens to the public on Tuesday. They are located at 308 S. Diamond Street.

For more information about Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken, click HERE.

For more information about Son of a Saint, click HERE.