ALL Mississippi Beaches now closed to swimming as Harmful Algae Bloom spreads east

ALL Mississippi Gulf Coast beaches are now closed as Harmful Algae Bloom(HAB) continues to worsen and expand slowly east.

All people and pets encouraged to STAY OUT of the water. Harmful, foaming, greenish-blue algae is filled with bacteria that can cause rashes, cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting.

The sand portions of the beach remain open. But if you swim in the water or eat fish caught from the near shore waters, it could make you sick.

This toxic algae bloom began 2-3 weeks ago as an ongoing result of the large amounts of nutrients, pesticides, fertilizers released into the Bonnet Carre Spillway opening from the record-high Mississippi River into Lake Pontchartrain.

The spillway opening is being blamed for high mortality rates of dolphins, oysters and other aquatic life, as well as the algae blooms plaguing Louisiana and Mississippi waters.

LINKS — I’ve made a comprehensive list of links to access local beach closures & water qualities across the Gulf Coast: LOUISIANA — http://new.dhh.louisiana.gov/index.cfm/page/288 MISSISSIPPI —http://opcgis.deq.state.ms.us/StoryMapBeaches/index.php#list ALABAMA —http://www.adem.state.al.us/pro…/coastal/beachMonitoring.cnt FLORIDA — http://www.floridahealth.gov/environme…/beach-water-quality/ TEXAS — https://cgis.glo.texas.gov/Beachwatch/