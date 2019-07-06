× Arena shakes, Zion doesn’t in NBA summer league debut

It is a night that Las Vegas won’t soon forget.

Heralded Pelicans first draft pick Zion Williamson gave fans a glimpse of his potential in only nine minutes. Williamson left the game after a knee to knee hit. Williamson score 11 points in 9 minutes. He was four of nine from the field, and grabbed three rebounds.

The game was halted with 7:53 to play in the fourth quarter, after an earthquake struck nearby Southern California, shortly after 8 pm pacific time.

The game was postponed.

Some observations about Williamson.

He needs to improve his shooting. And, in time, this will come. Williamson, in the few minutes he was on the court, overpowered the opposition around the basket. He is going to get fouled.

If he shoots 65 percent from the free throw line, he will be giving away points. The goal should be at least 75 percent. Imagine what Williamson’s point total would look like if he were an 80 percent shooter?

Williamson also has to improve his jump shot. But, then will come as well. Think about Anthony Davis when he was a rookie, and how much his shot has improved.

But, the intriguing part of Williamson was certainly on display. His ability to intimidate physically, is something special.

He stands only 6 foot, 7 inches, but his 285 pounds make him play much bigger.

In nine minutes of summer league play, nothing has changed. Zion Williamson has enormous potential, and more.