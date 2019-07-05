US economy adds 224,000 jobs in June

The U.S. jobs market took a hit from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma in September. On Friday the Labor Department will issue a report that shows will show just how well it's recovering.
The US economy added 224,000 jobs in June, a strong comeback for the labor market after a disappointing May.
The unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, the highest level since March 2019 but still historically low.