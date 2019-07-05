Tickets on sale now for Boudin, Bourbon & Beer 2019

NEW ORLEANS – Tickets are now on sale for Emeril Lagasse Foundation’s 2019 Boudin, Bourbon & Beer.

The annual outdoor food and music festival will take over Champions Square on Friday, Nov. 8.

The 21+ event will bring together the best of food, drink and entertainment for the ultimate Louisiana-inspired culinary celebration.

Tickets are on sale now for $135, and include all food and beverage.

The admission price will increase to $150 on November 1.

The Foundation has also announced that chef Aarón Sánchez will co-chair Boudin, Bourbon & Beer this year along with founding co-chairs Donald Link and Stephen Stryjewski.

“It’s an honor to co-chair Boudin, Bourbon & Beer and support an organization that impacts so many young people in New Orleans and beyond,” said chef Aarón Sánchez. “It’s inspiring to see chefs from all backgrounds come together for this event every year and donate their time, food and energy for such a valued cause.”

Returning for its ninth year, Boudin, Bourbon & Beer has become one of the region’s largest fundraisers, featuring over 70 award-winning chefs who will join chef Emeril Lagasse for a night of food, music and philanthropy.

The event allows the foundation to support culinary and nutrition education programs throughout the year.

In addition to top culinary talent, Boudin, Bourbon & Beer will feature open bars stocked with a variety of local craft beers from Abita Beer and bourbon cocktails from Buffalo Trace.

The bars will also feature premium spirits, fine wines and more provided by sponsors Au Bon Climat, JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery, Landmark Vineyards and FIJI Water.

Guests can also enjoy a cigar-tasting tent hosted by sponsor Nat Sherman, as well as a silent auction curated by featured chefs.

The 2018 event hosted a crowd of almost 5,000 guests, many of whom traveled from across the country to partake in the one-of-a-kind boudin bash.

Boudin, Bourbon & Beer kicks off the Foundation’s two-night signature fundraising weekend and is followed by the nationally recognized wine auction and black-tie gala, Carnivale du Vin, which celebrates its 15th year.

The 2018 fundraising weekend raised $3 million for children’s charities.

All proceeds from Boudin, Bourbon & Beer benefit Emeril Lagasse Foundation.

Stay tuned, as this year’s music lineup will be announced in September.