Three LSU students killed in Bahamas helicopter crash

BATON ROUGE – Phi Mu sorority of LSU announced via social media, the death of three sorority sisters.

Reports show the helicopter went down with seven people on board.

Officials report they recovered the bodies of all seven passengers, four female and three males.

The owner of the helicopter, coal billionaire and philanthropist Chris Cline, died in the crash.

Also killed in the crash was his daughter, Kameron Cline, a student at LSU in Baton Rouge, and a member of Phi Mu sorority.

Two other Phi Mu members, Brittney Searson and Jillian Clark, were killed in the accident.

A public vigil is being held in their honor, on Saturday, July 6, in Baton Rouge.

Police say the helicopter took off from Big Grand Cay, Bahamas, around 2 A.M. Thursday.

It was reported missing around 2:50 P.M. when it didn’t arrive in Fort Lauderdale, its intended destination.

Police officers and residents of Grand Cay discovered the aircraft overturned in 16 feet of water about two miles off Grand Cay in the Abacos.