Tasty Treat for Black Restaurant Week and the Soundbites Food Truck Park

"Black Restaurant Week celebrates the 2nd annual culinary fest in New Orleans. For ten days, New Orleans celebrated the flavors of African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisines." - nolabrw.com
- Friday, June 28 - Sunday, July 7, 2019
- List of participating restaurants
Click here for more information about Black Restaurant Week.
*********
"In 2014, Owner, Blake starting selling hot plates from her home. Her customers would travel
rather far just to savor her cooking. Blake outgrew her home and purchased a food truck. One of
Blake’s customers named her food truck, after tasting one of what’s being said one of New
Orleans best burgers. In 2017, Blake opened the doors of Tasty Treat." - tastytreatrestaurant.com
- Address
- 1900 N. Claiborne Avenue
- New Orleans, LA 70116
- Phone
- 504-237-5875
- Hours
- Monday - Friday: 11:00am - 11:00pm
- Saturday: 9:00am - 11:00pm
- Sunday: 10:00am - 11:00pm
- Menu
Click here for more information about Tasty Treat.
*********
"Black Restaurant Week presents its black-owned food truck park filled with food, music, and fun entertainment. Enjoy the best food trucks and food vendors New Orleans has to offer. Soundbites will also feature the hottest DJs playing a variety of music all day. Come hungry and bring your friends!" - nolabrw.com
- Saturday, July 6, 2019
- 12:00pm - 8:00pm
- Deja Vieux Food Park
- 1681 Religious Street
- New Orleans, LA 70130
- Admission
- $5.00
Click here for more information about the Soundbites Food Truck Park.