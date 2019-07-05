Tasty Treat for Black Restaurant Week and the Soundbites Food Truck Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Black Restaurant Week

"Black Restaurant Week celebrates the 2nd annual culinary fest in New Orleans. For ten days, New Orleans celebrated the flavors of African-American, African, and Caribbean cuisines." - nolabrw.com

Friday, June 28 - Sunday, July 7, 2019

List of participating restaurants

Click here for more information about Black Restaurant Week.

*********

Tasty Treat

"In 2014, Owner, Blake starting selling hot plates from her home. Her customers would travel

rather far just to savor her cooking. Blake outgrew her home and purchased a food truck. One of

Blake’s customers named her food truck, after tasting one of what’s being said one of New

Orleans best burgers. In 2017, Blake opened the doors of Tasty Treat." - tastytreatrestaurant.com

Address 1900 N. Claiborne Avenue New Orleans, LA 70116

Phone 504-237-5875

Hours Monday - Friday: 11:00am - 11:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 11:00pm Sunday: 10:00am - 11:00pm

Menu

Click here for more information about Tasty Treat.

*********

Soundbites Food Truck Park

"Black Restaurant Week presents its black-owned food truck park filled with food, music, and fun entertainment. Enjoy the best food trucks and food vendors New Orleans has to offer. Soundbites will also feature the hottest DJs playing a variety of music all day. Come hungry and bring your friends!" - nolabrw.com

Saturday, July 6, 2019

12:00pm - 8:00pm

Deja Vieux Food Park 1681 Religious Street New Orleans, LA 70130

Admission $5.00



Click here for more information about the Soundbites Food Truck Park.