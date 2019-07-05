Rescue crews locate body of swimmer missing from Lake Pontchartrain

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – The body of a swimmer who went missing on Thursday night, has been located.

Rescue crews discovered the corpse around 7 A.M. on Friday morning.

Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents say a man and the 20-year-old victim were swimming along Northshore Beach, in the Slidell area.

That’s when they were hit by a boat.

The man suffered bruises, but the woman did not resurface.

Officials say the woman’s family members have been notified, but the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office still must positively identify the body.

Investigators are calling the woman’s death an accident.

Signs are posted near the edge of the water, warning of the dangers of the Algae Bloom.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.